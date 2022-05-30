Kiren Rijiju’s daughter sings Mohammed Rafi song, Smriti Irani reacts. Watch

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has over six lakh followers on his Instagram web page. He usually takes to the social media platform to share snippets from his life, together with different official updates. He took to Instagram simply round 4 hours in the past, so as to share a snippet of his daughter singing the Bollywood traditional – Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan.

The tune was sung by legendary singers Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi and featured within the film C I D that was launched within the yr 1956. Rijiju’s daughter may be heard singing a medley of this tune together with the outdated traditional Oh, My Darling Clementine.

The infant may be seen singing these two songs intently, within the video that has been shared by Kiren Rijiju with the caption, “O My Darling…” This lovable video has been profitable hearts on the social media platform ever because it has been shared and for all the proper causes. We will not give away extra so check out Kiren Rijiju’s daughter singing a gorgeous tune right here:

The video has garnered a number of appreciative feedback from Instagram customers like, “She is so cute and sureeli.” Another wrote, “So beautiful, God bless.” “Very good,” complimented a 3rd..

But this was not it, Union minister Smriti Irani additionally took to her Instagram web page so as to share a narrative the place she reposted this video. And within the textual content that she inserted on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Mere bhai @kiren.rijiju ki suputri” [My brother Kiren Rijiju’s daughter]

Here’s what she shared:

Instagram story by Smriti Irani, resharing Kiren Rijiju’s submit.

What are your ideas on the melodious voice of Kiren Rijiju’s daughter?