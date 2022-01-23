Kiribati and Samoa implement rare lockdowns after travelers test positive

toggle caption Richard Vogel/AP

Richard Vogel/AP

Kiribati and Samoa each applied COVID-19 lockdowns on Saturday after worldwide arrivals introduced the virus with them, a rarity for the distant Pacific island nations.

This is the primary pandemic lockdown in Kiribati, which had beforehand reported solely two COVID-19 circumstances — each have been individuals on a fishing ship in May 2021 who remoted on board. The nation reopened its borders to worldwide journey earlier this month for the primary time in practically two years.

Its authorities announced on Tuesday that 36 out of 54 passengers on a flight from Fiji had examined constructive for COVID-19 upon arrival, regardless of being vaccinated and testing unfavourable thrice throughout the pre-departure quarantine interval. They have been escorted to a quarantine heart for additional monitoring and testing. One of the frontline employees stationed exterior the quarantine heart additionally examined constructive.

On Friday, the federal government confirmed a brand new case, this time from somebody uninvolved with the quarantine heart.

Based on the most recent case, “there is now an assumption that COVID-19 is now spreading in the community on South Tarawa and Betio,” the federal government wrote on Facebook.

South Tarawa is a part of Kiribati’s capital and residential to about half of its population, or some 63,000 individuals.

A 24-hour curfew went into impact on Saturday and it isn’t clear how lengthy the lockdown will final.

Residents can solely depart their properties to entry emergency or important companies together with hospitals, police departments, grocery shops and banks. Essential suppliers can solely function throughout sure hours, public transportation is not going to run, social gatherings are banned and journey between the outer islands is prohibited.

The authorities additionally urged residents to get vaccinated. Only about 53% of adults had obtained two doses as of late December, in accordance with Radio Kiribati.

In Samoa, officials announced a 48-hour lockdown after 15 out of 73 passengers who arrived on a Wednesday flight from Brisbane, Australia, examined constructive.

Samoa had beforehand confirmed simply two COVID-19 cases because the begin of the pandemic, in accordance with the World Health Organization. Some 62% of its population is absolutely vaccinated.

Between Saturday and Monday, all residents aside from important employees are required to remain at residence and off the roads. Businesses, colleges and eating places will probably be closed, journey is prohibited and mass gatherings are banned.

Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo, the chairman of the National Emergency Operation Center, stated that the “day dreaded by authorities for COVID-19 to invade Samoa is here,” in accordance with the federal government assertion.

“Our country is in a national emergency and our security is under siege from COVID-19,” he stated, urging members of the general public to not be complacent.

The authorities stated that failure to adjust to lockdown restrictions might lead to a $2,000 fantastic.