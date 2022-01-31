Kirk Cousins Replaces Aaron Rodgers In Pro Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirk Cousins is heading to his third Pro Bowl, the second as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

The staff introduced Monday Cousins is changing Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who received’t play within the recreation as a consequence of damage.

Cousins accomplished 66.3% of his passes this season for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The touchdowns have been the second-most of his profession.

The Vikings went 8-9 and missed the playoffs, resulting in the firing of head coach Mike Zimmer and common supervisor Rick Spielman.

Rodgers, in the meantime, threw for 4,115 yards this 12 months, together with 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Packers earned a first-round playoff bye, however have been bounced within the divisional spherical by the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers threw for 225 yards and no touchdowns in that recreation.

Cousins has yet one more 12 months on his contract, which comes with a $45 million cap hit.

Cousins was a Pro Bowler in 2016 with Washington, and in 2019 as a Viking.