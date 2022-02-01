Kirsten Dunst ‘overwhelmed’ filming iconic film’s racy scenes

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about filming Marie Antoinette, admitting that she was “nervous” and “overwhelmed” in the course of the nude scenes.

Marie Antoinette co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jamie Dornan have reunited for Variety’s Actors on Actors roundtable chats and seemed again on their time filming the 2006 historic drama.

Dunst, 39, recalled how uncomfortable she was filming nude scenes for the colorful function primarily based on the 18th century doomed Queen of France, stories the New York Post.

The Power Of The Dog star performed the title position whereas Dornan, 39, portrayed Axel von Fersen – a buddy of Marie Antoinette’s from the Swedish courtroom. The two had been each 22 years outdated when the filming started.

Dunst admitted that she was “nervous” all through the movie’s manufacturing, specifically the nude scenes.

“All our stuff was like making out, and I’m not comfortable with that. It’s never comfortable, ever,” the actress stated.

While there was a steamy intercourse scene and certainly one of her undressing, Dunst additionally informed Dornan that one scene, specifically, made her uneasy, but it surely was scrapped from the film.

“I think my first time I even showed my breasts was with [director Sofia Coppola]. She never used the take, and I don’t even think you were there. I felt overwhelmed too,” Dunst stated to Dornan.

The Fifty Shades Of Gray actor replied, “That’s crazy to know. I mean, you handled it well. I thought you were in control of everything. I remember we had to improvise, and Sofia did this thing of how we didn’t really meet until we met in the scene.”

Dunst opened up about her many collaborations with Coppola final 12 months.

Dunst and Coppola, 50, additionally labored collectively on the latter’s movies The Virgin Suicides and The Beguiled.

During a video interview for Netflix in December, Dunst talked about how sure producers needed her to repair her enamel and Coppola helped along with her vanity.

She defined that when she filmed TheVirgin Suicides in 1999: “It was the first time I was seen as a beautiful woman, and [to] have it be a female who gave me that … it was very empowering for me at that age in terms of the way I felt about myself and my beauty.”

“That’s a weird age,” stated Dunst, who was 16 when she shot the drama. “[Coppola] just gave me a lot of confidence that I carried throughout my career in terms of producers wanting to fix my teeth … People just trying to change and manipulate young actresses in a way to make them the same,” she stated.

“She made me feel beautiful for who I was, and that was a very pivotal time in my life to feel that way and to be given that.”

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission