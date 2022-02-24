Kishan, Shreyas fifties muscle India to huge win

The pair took the hosts to 199 for two and Sri Lanka wilted within the chase regardless of a half-century from Charith Asalanka

India 199 for two (Kishan 89, Shreyas 57*, Shanaka 1-19) beat Sri Lanka 137 for six (Asalanka 53*, Bhuvneshwar 2-9, V Iyer 2-36) by 62 runs

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer blitzed a depleted Sri Lanka assault with half-centuries as India eased to a 1-0 lead. After flickering briefly within the T20I sequence towards West Indies, Kishan caught hearth on Thursday and at one stage he even threatened to achieve three figures.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka in the end had Kishan holing out within the seventeenth over for 89 off 56 balls, however Shreyas launched from the platform laid by Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Shreyas’ unbeaten 57 off 28 balls swelled India’s complete to 199 for two, which proved properly past Sri Lanka’s grasp.

The guests sleepwalked their method to 57 for 4 of their first ten overs. In stark distinction, India had scored 58 for 0 within the powerplay alone and the momentum seamlessly switched from Kishan to Rohit to Shreyas.

Charith Asalanka then briefly held off India with a positive fifty within the chase earlier than Rohit’s males wrapped up a 62-run victory.

The opening salvo

After Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera rushed India’s openers within the first two overs with speeds north of 140kph, Kishan lined up first-change Chamika Karunaratne for a triptych of fours. Kishan then used the tempo and bounce of the quicks to his benefit, pulling Kumara and Chameera for sixes. Kishan claimed six of the seven boundaries India had hit within the powerplay.

Rohit had dashed out of the blocks when he opened through the T20Is towards West Indies, however he was largely becalmed within the early exchanges towards Sri Lanka. He did hit the next gear when he picked a googly from Jeffrey Vandersay and despatched it over midwicket for six.

Kumara snapped the opening stand at 111 within the twelfth over when he bowled Rohit for 44, with a cutter that stored low. It might’ve been snapped a lot earlier had Janith Liyanage not dropped Kishan at deep midwicket when the batter was on 43. Liyanage ultimately caught him on the similar place, off Shanaka, however the miss value Sri Lanka 46 runs.

Kishan rumbled to a 30-ball half-century and celebrated it with a helicoptered boundary between deep midwicket and vast long-on. While Vandersay stored hiding the ball away from his swinging arc with incorrect’uns, the seamers stored pitching it in Kishan’s arc.

In the enforced absence of Wanindu Hasaranga, who has tested positive for Covid-19 as soon as once more and therefore has not even made this journey, and Maheesh Theekshana, Sri Lanka’s assault lacked any penetration.

Shreyas’ ending act

Shreyas, who was bumped as much as No.3 had a reasonably quiet begin: he was on a run-a-ball 12 at one level. He then exploded towards Chameera’s tempo and Karunaratne’s lack of tempo, taking them for a mixed 43 off 16 balls. He introduced up the quickest half-century of the sport, off a mere 25 balls, and pushed India nearer to 200.

Sri Lanka’s rickety chase

Sri Lanka misplaced Pathum Nissanka first ball – cleaned up by a Bhuvneshwar Kumar supply that shot low. Bhuvneshwar took out Kamil Mishara, the opposite opener, too, having him drag a catch to midwicket. After being sloppy within the subject, Liyanage was equally sloppy with the bat, labouring to 11 off 17 balls.

When the returning Ravindra Jadeja discovered fast flip to have Dinesh Chandimal stumped for 10 within the tenth over, Sri Lanka have been 51 for 4. That they bought a good 137 for six was all the way down to Asalanka’s effort. However, he lacked substantial help from the opposite finish because the next-best rating for Sri Lanka was No.8 Chameera’s 24.

The quickly rising asking charge allowed India to experiment with Venkatesh Iyer’s medium-pace and debutant Deepak Hooda’s offbreaks. Venkatesh got here away with 2 for 36 in his three overs whereas Hooda went wicketless in his three overs.

No Virat Kohli. No Rishabh Pant. No Suryakumar Yadav. No Deepak Chahar. No downside for India.