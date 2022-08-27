KISS turn it up to 11 one last time
KISS
Qudos Bank Arena, 26 August 2022
★★★★
The gods of Rock smile on the Lucky Country in bringing KISS again to our shores simply as they bring about Butthead again to our screens.
Beavis’ critique of KISS nonetheless holds true: Gene Simmons guidelines however nowadays the septuagenarian additionally drools, quite a bit, and it’s not simply his trademark pretend blood slicking the facepaint off his chin. It should be a draw back of that legendary lengthy, pointed tongue as he ages however it’s proof of his utter coolness that neither he nor the legions of the KISS Army discover or care. Rather, Simmons and fellow unique band member Paul Stanley play their components with such strutting self-belief that the plain infirmities of age fade away.
The complete KISS cliché is current in abundance: the make-up, the hair, the screams, the innuendo and the flame throwing guitars all dialled as much as 11. No one – neither band nor viewers – appears to have gotten the memo that none of this could work in 2022, but it surely completely does. In all this absurdity, most absurd of all is that they don’t do it with essential distance or mocking irony however moderately with infantile sincerity – a sincerity which stems from their appearing out personas they’ve perfected over 40 years of enjoying the identical characters again and again.
In reality, the entire present sits someplace between live performance and theatre: the band emerge from behind a curtain on risers excessive above the stage for opener Detroit Rock City, Stanley doesn’t discuss however moderately declaims in hammy theatrical tones and Simmons more and more appears to be like and strikes like a Kabuki actor.
The music is secondary to the spectacle, however every music is greeted by an viewers decided to lose it. Even the bum notes – War Machine’s celebratory militarism is jarring amidst present international stress – go down nicely however by the point the classics I Was Made For Lovin’ You and Rock and Roll All Nite are performed out, the Army’s response is as immense because the on-stage smoke, confetti and pyrotechnics. KISS claims that is their final tour earlier than they cling up their hobnail platforms without end: if that’s true then they’re going out with a bang, after which some.
KISS play the Qudos Bank Arena once more Saturday, August 27.