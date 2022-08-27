KISS turn it up to 11 one last time

KISS

Qudos Bank Arena, 26 August 2022

★★★★



The gods of Rock smile on the Lucky Country in bringing KISS again to our shores simply as they bring about Butthead again to our screens.

Beavis’ critique of KISS nonetheless holds true: Gene Simmons guidelines however nowadays the septuagenarian additionally drools, quite a bit, and it’s not simply his trademark pretend blood slicking the facepaint off his chin. It should be a draw back of that legendary lengthy, pointed tongue as he ages however it’s proof of his utter coolness that neither he nor the legions of the KISS Army discover or care. Rather, Simmons and fellow unique band member Paul Stanley play their components with such strutting self-belief that the plain infirmities of age fade away.

Gene Simmons, left, and Paul Stanley of KISS carry out stay throughout their 2022 End Of The Road World Tour at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on August 20, 2022. Credit:Rick Clifford

The complete KISS cliché is current in abundance: the make-up, the hair, the screams, the innuendo and the flame throwing guitars all dialled as much as 11. No one – neither band nor viewers – appears to have gotten the memo that none of this could work in 2022, but it surely completely does. In all this absurdity, most absurd of all is that they don’t do it with essential distance or mocking irony however moderately with infantile sincerity – a sincerity which stems from their appearing out personas they’ve perfected over 40 years of enjoying the identical characters again and again.