Europe
Kissinger believes US at the edge of war with Russia and China
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that
Washington is presently getting ready to warfare with Moscow and
Beijing, he stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal,
Trend experiences
citing TASS.
“We are on the fringe of warfare with Russia and China on points which
we partly created, with none idea of how that is going to finish
or what it’s imagined to result in,” he stated.
“You can’t simply now say we’re going to separate them off and switch
them in opposition to one another. All you are able to do is to not speed up the
tensions and to create choices, and for that it’s important to have some
goal,” Kissinger added.