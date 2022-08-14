Kissinger believes US at the edge of war with Russia and China

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that

Washington is presently getting ready to warfare with Moscow and

Beijing, he stated in an interview with the Wall Street Journal,

Trend experiences

citing TASS.

“We are on the fringe of warfare with Russia and China on points which

we partly created, with none idea of how that is going to finish

or what it’s imagined to result in,” he stated.

“You can’t simply now say we’re going to separate them off and switch

them in opposition to one another. All you are able to do is to not speed up the

tensions and to create choices, and for that it’s important to have some

goal,” Kissinger added.