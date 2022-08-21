Kite fliers gathered in multiple cities in a show of solidarity with Afghanistan

toggle caption Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

People in additional than 30 cities throughout the U.Ok., Europe and the U.S. participated in a kite pageant to mark one yr since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

In Afghanistan, kite flying is a leisure exercise like it’s in different international locations, however there’s extra to it than letting your kite fly up excessive on a string. Kite preventing is well-liked, the place a number of fliers utilizing traces coated with extra-sharp materials will attempt to reduce one another’s line. Flying kites was banned through the Taliban’s earlier time accountable for the nation.

The pageant, referred to as Fly With Me, was created by the Good Chance Theatre, alongside grasp Afghan kitemaker Sanjar Qiam, The Kite Runner actor Elham Ehsas, and Afghan musician Elaha Soroor, and was meant to have a good time the Afghan custom and function a present of solidarity.

toggle caption Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

toggle caption Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

“Fly With Me is a reminder to the world: Remember Afghanistan,” Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, the co-artistic administrators at Good Chance Theatre, mentioned in a press release. “And so, by making and flying kites in the Afghan tradition, led by Afghans who have made new lives in Europe, and open to all, we will be standing in solidarity with Afghans in the latest affront to their freedom and will remind the world of the devastating humanitarian crisis still taking place in Afghanistan today.”

toggle caption Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

toggle caption Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, 2021. Since then the nation has been hit with poverty and a starvation disaster that affects almost 20 million folks — or virtually half the nation — according to a report from the United Nations and different teams.