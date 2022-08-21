Americas

Kite fliers gathered in multiple cities in a show of solidarity with Afghanistan

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham16 hours ago
29 2 minutes read


Children fly kites at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday in London to mark one yr because the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images


disguise caption

toggle caption

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Children fly kites at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday in London to mark one yr because the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

People in additional than 30 cities throughout the U.Ok., Europe and the U.S. participated in a kite pageant to mark one yr since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

In Afghanistan, kite flying is a leisure exercise like it’s in different international locations, however there’s extra to it than letting your kite fly up excessive on a string. Kite preventing is well-liked, the place a number of fliers utilizing traces coated with extra-sharp materials will attempt to reduce one another’s line. Flying kites was banned through the Taliban’s earlier time accountable for the nation.

'The Kite Runner' brings life in Afghanistan to Broadway

The pageant, referred to as Fly With Me, was created by the Good Chance Theatre, alongside grasp Afghan kitemaker Sanjar Qiam, The Kite Runner actor Elham Ehsas, and Afghan musician Elaha Soroor, and was meant to have a good time the Afghan custom and function a present of solidarity.

A baby flies a kite at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday in London.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images


disguise caption

toggle caption

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A baby flies a kite at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday in London.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A person prepares his kite for flying at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images


disguise caption

toggle caption

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A person prepares his kite for flying at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

“Fly With Me is a reminder to the world: Remember Afghanistan,” Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, the co-artistic administrators at Good Chance Theatre, mentioned in a press release. “And so, by making and flying kites in the Afghan tradition, led by Afghans who have made new lives in Europe, and open to all, we will be standing in solidarity with Afghans in the latest affront to their freedom and will remind the world of the devastating humanitarian crisis still taking place in Afghanistan today.”

A lady launches a kite at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images


disguise caption

toggle caption

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A lady launches a kite at Parliament Hill viewpoint on Saturday.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

People fly kites at Parliament Hill on Saturday in London. To mark one yr because the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, Good Chance Theatre is launching the primary version of Fly With Me, a pageant of Afghan kite-flying, storytelling, music, poetry and dance.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images


disguise caption

toggle caption

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

People fly kites at Parliament Hill on Saturday in London. To mark one yr because the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, Good Chance Theatre is launching the primary version of Fly With Me, a pageant of Afghan kite-flying, storytelling, music, poetry and dance.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A year on, the Taliban savor victory, while other Afghans pay the price

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15, 2021. Since then the nation has been hit with poverty and a starvation disaster that affects almost 20 million folks — or virtually half the nation — according to a report from the United Nations and different teams.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham16 hours ago
29 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button