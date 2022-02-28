Kitten becomes part of dog family. Watch adorable video

Dogs and cats is probably not too keen on one another of their conventional roles, nonetheless, as soon as they keep collectively as pets their bond is such an exquisite factor to see. Videos of canines and cats which present their bonding are so cute to observe. Like this video which was posted on Reddit which reveals two enormous canines dozing off on the sofa whereas somewhat kitten can be sleeping between them.

The video was posted 13 hours in the past on the group Cats with Dogs by a person named ElephantsAndSunshine.

In the video, a big brown bloodhound canine and a black Great Dane are sleeping on the sofa with the little kitty additionally resting with them. It appears the cat has been accepted into their group as she sleepy cosily between the 2 massive canines.

In a remark, the one that posted the video stated she recorded the video after lots of supervision that they weren’t going to eat her and had been cool along with her now.

“They have accepted Daisy into their pack,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

“I love the way Daisy is sandwiched between the two dog butts…best spot on the couch!” commented a person on the video. “Seems Daisy is the leader of the pack,” posted one other. “I love dogs! They can be so loving and accepting. Daisy is a very lucky kitten. She’ll be very well protected!” commented one other. “I love that they are going to be great friends,” commented one other person together with coronary heart emojis.

What are your ideas about this lovable video?