Kitten gets stuck in car’s dashboard, gets rescued by firefighters. Watch

“Every call is different for our firefighters, but we’re glad this one had a pawsitive ending,” that is what a hearth division wrote on Facebook about how they managed to rescue a kitten caught contained in the dashboard of a automobile. They shared that they teamed up with animal care and management officers to make the rescue operation profitable.

The Richmond Fire Department reported the rescue name they acquired on Sunday afternoon. “At approximately 2:19 pm this past Sunday, members of Engine 17’s A shift responded to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue for the report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle,” they added.

The publish additional talked about that the crew members eliminated a number of dashboard panels to assist the Richmond Animal Care and Control officer retrieve the trapped cat. “They were able get it done and return to service at 2:37 pm,” they wrote additional.

The fireplace division even shared the video of the incident on their Facebook web page. “This is video of the moment the kitten was freed! The cat was then turned over to the owner of the vehicle. Our responding firefighters said a ‘purrfect’ name for it is Audi,” the hearth division concluded the publish.

Watch the video proper right here:

Since being shared on August 23, the video has acquired greater than 1,400 views and a number of other feedback.

“I would think that these are the best calls to respond to,” wrote a person. Another posted, “I didn’t even know you guys would actually do stuff like this! Awesome.” “Thank you for saving this precious little kitten,” commented a 3rd.