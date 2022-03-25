Kitten meets puppy for the first time. Watch their sweet interaction

People typically love watching these videos that showcase interactions between cats and canines. Those are the clips that often go away folks smiling and uplift their moods virtually immediately. Case in level, this video posted on Reddit that showcases the primary assembly between a kitten and a pet.

The video opens to point out a cat and a canine standing in entrance of a window with curtains half drawn. At first the kitten tries touching the pooch however a curtain hinders its strategy. However, quickly, the duo begins poking one another utilizing their paws whereas taking part in.

“The first time my puppy and kitten met!” reads the caption posted together with the clip. Take a have a look at the candy video which will go away you with an enormous smile.

The video has been shared about 10 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 1,800 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Some couldn’t cease commenting how the duo gently interacts with one another.

“It’s so funny watching dogs and cats try to establish a common play method,” wrote a Reddit person. “BFFs in the making. Keep us posted,” expressed one other. “They are purr-fect for each other,” commented a 3rd. “Omg that’s cute!” posted a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?