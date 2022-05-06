Kitten takes a sip of milk and does this before taking another one. Watch

If you watch loads of videos with cats and kittens or when you’ve got these fantastic creatures as your pet, you most likely have a great notion of how they act. This explicit video that was shared on Reddit exhibits a kitten that does precisely what it needs. The video is certain to make your day and convey a stunning smile to your face.

The video opens to indicate how this little kitten is standing and its human who’s sitting on the bottom in order to feed it. The human could be seen with a glass of milk and a spoon that she holds out to be able to feed the kitten. The kitten additionally makes positive to drink a spoonful of milk each time it comes close to the glass. The kitten then takes a spherical of its human every time it takes a sip of some milk. It retains doing so again and again until the tip of this temporary cat video.

The caption to this lovely video reads, “One bite, one turn…” The video is certain to make you say ‘aww’ and that too, a number of instances.

Watch the healthful video right here:

The video was posted on a subReddit two days in the past. It has garnered greater than 16,000 upvotes thus far. Many Redditors took to the feedback part to specific how lovely this little kitty is.

“This is me getting extra samples at Costco,” hilariously posted a person. “Haha! Our three cats run around the kitchen island while we prepare their food in the morning,” associated one other. “My cat takes a bite then wants pets, and won’t eat her second bite until I pet her,” narrated a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this cat video?