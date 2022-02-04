Kitten takes a tumble while watching clothes spinning in washing machine. Watch

Videos of puppies and kittens getting impressed or confused whereas interacting with essentially the most common issues at house at all times make for terribly entertaining clips. This video is one more hilarious addition to that checklist. It exhibits a tiny, and slightly cute, kitten transfixed by the spinning movement inside a operating washer.

The video has been circulating on the Internet for and has managed to be a magnet for individuals on Reddit. In the video, the tiny kitten is seen hanging on the washer whereas it watches the garments spinning inside. The kitten appears hypnotized by the scene in entrance of it, a lot in order that it loses management and even takes a tumble.

The video makes for an exquisite watch, particularly in case you’re somebody who loves such movies of goofy kittens.

Since being posted some 11 hours in the past, the video has collected almost 2,000 upvotes and a number of other feedback from delighted Reddit customers.

“Beautiful! How come it can be so cute,” reacts a person asking a query that will have crossed your thoughts too. “He seems very curious,” writes one other. “How to mesmerize a kitten,” provides a 3rd. “That’s so funny,” a fourth shares. “Me when I was four,” posts a fifth.

What do you consider this video? Did it go away your laughing as properly?