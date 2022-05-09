Kiwi Conway stars again in Chennai IPL win

Devon Conway has smashed his third straight half-century and Moeen Ali picked up 3-13 as Chennai Super Kings registered an emphatic 91-run victory over David Warner’s Delhi Capitals within the IPL.

In Sunday’s different match on the Wankhede Stadium, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga grabbed 5-18 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 67-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

New Zealander Conway’s blistering 87 off 49 balls on the DY Patil stadium gave Chennai a formidable whole of 6-208 along with his opening accomplice Ruturaj Gaikwad making 41.

Both openers took cost in opposition to spinners and quick bowlers as they mixed in a blazing 110-run stand in 11 overs.

Delhi, who selected to bat second, then stumbled to 117 all out with greater than two overs left. Neither the in-form Warner, who was dismissed early for 17, nor Mitch Marsh (25) might encourage them.

Moeen had wrecked Delhi’s middle-order with the wickets of Marsh and Rishabh Pant (21) quickly after the batting powerplay.

Shardul Thakur delayed the inevitable by scoring 24 earlier than he was caught behind off Bravo within the 18th over as Delhi have been destroyed by some disciplined Chennai bowling.

At the Wankhede, Bangalore made 3-192 after successful the toss and Hyderabad’s chase floundered from the beginning as Kane Williamson’s workforce misplaced a fourth successive match, bowled out for 125 in 19.2 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis anchored Bangalore’s innings with an unbeaten 73 off 50 balls regardless of Virat Kohli getting his third golden duck of the season.

Australian Glenn Maxwell hit three fours and two sixes in his 33 off 24 balls whereas Dinesh Karthik continued to impress along with his power-hitting within the late overs, smashing 30 off simply eight balls.

Hyderabad struggled to tempo their chase after Williamson was run out off the primary ball whereas going for a pointless run and Abhishek Sharma was clear bowled by Maxwell with out scoring.

Hasaranga bowled beautifully within the center overs on a wicket the place the ball gripped for the spinners.

Rahul Tripathi (58) made a preventing half century earlier than holing out to deep backward sq. leg in Josh Hazlewood’s return spell, the Aussie paceman producing wonderful figures of 2-17 off his 4 overs.

Hasaranga ran by means of the tail in fast succession and completed his very good spell with a double-wicket maiden over.