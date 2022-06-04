Kiwi Evans wins inaugural Jakarta E-Prix

New Zealander Mitch Evans has gained the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix for Jaguar with Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne retaining his total championship lead within the all-electric Formula E sequence.

The victory was a 3rd of the season for Evans, of Jaguar TCS Racing, who completed forward of DS Techeetah’s pole-sitter Jean-Eric Vergne and Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara on Saturday.

Vandoorne, fifth, now has a five-point lead over Frenchman Vergne with Swiss racer Mortara two factors additional behind and Evans 12 adrift of the Belgian in a decent battle on the prime with seven races remaining.

Temperature administration was an enormous issue within the Indonesian warmth as Jakarta made its debut as one in all two new venues this season.

“That was a hot, hard race,” stated Evans, who began in third place and overtook Vergne for the lead within the remaining minutes on the Ancol Beach Resort observe.

“I was just happy to be in it at the end.

“We wanted a great outcome in the present day…it was a brand new observe, new local weather, new all the things and you do not actually know the way it will go.”

Vergne finished 0.733 of a second behind Evans with Mortara a further 0.967 adrift.

Mercedes lead the teams’ championship with 186 points, 16 ahead of DS Techeetah.

Round 10 of the championship might be within the Moroccan metropolis of Marrakech on July 2.