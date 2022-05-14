Kiwi Ryan Fox leads by one in Soudal Open

New Zealander Ryan Fox has birdied the 18th gap to take a one-shot lead into the ultimate spherical of the Soudal Open.

Fox bogeyed early in his third spherical at Rinkven International to slide additional off the tempo, however birdied his subsequent gap, and reeled off 5 extra coming house in a five-under-par 66.

Fox, the son of All Blacks’ World Cup winner Grant Fox, gained his second European tour title in February within the United Arab Emirates, and has two top-10s this month.

“I have been in contention the last couple of weeks as well and not really done much on Sunday, so I am looking forward to being in the mix again,” the 35-year-old Aucklander Fox stated.

“Sam Horsfield is playing some good golf as well, so hopefully we will have a good tussle tomorrow.”

Fox was at 11 underneath total, one shot forward of Horsfield, the co-leader within the first two rounds.

The English golfer was one off the lead after a bogey on the ninth, then two in entrance after a birdie on the eleventh however he parred the remainder of the best way for a second straight 69.

Yannik Paul, of Germany, had sole maintain of third at 9 underneath after a birdie-birdie end for a 68. He has an eye fixed on his first tour win.