KKR Players List 2022: Complete Kolkata Knight Riders Squad and Players List for IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders made up for the lack of their key gamers to loads of extent as they welcomed previous and new gamers to their squad on the IPL 2022 mega public sale. While KKR purchased again the likes of Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins for INR 7.25 crore, middle-order batter Nitish Rana (INR 8 crore) and younger pacer Shivam Mavi (INR 7.25 crore) respectively, additionally they made some good buys by outbidding the remainder of the opponents to put a strong basis because the franchise seems to be to take its legacy ahead.

The two-time winners had retained the Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell for INR 12 crore, all-rounder in addition to explosive opener Venkatesh Iyer for INR eight crores, and thriller spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy for six and eight crores respectively on November 30, 2021, and had a handbag of INR 48 crore heading into the IPL 2022 mega public sale. They had been spectacular on the primary day itself by making certain that that they had their bases coated.

The former champions roped in India’s limited-overs middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for a sum of INR 12.25 crore and he nonetheless stays their most costly purchase thus far this season. The franchise confirmed immense religion in senior India Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane by bringing him on board for INR 1 crore. They additionally invested in England’s white-ball specialist Sam Billings by paying him INR 2 crore. Nonetheless, what actually stood out right here is that the Kolkata-based franchise confirmed loads of braveness to purchase home and uncapped abilities, one thing that has been their custom for the previous few years.

KKR welcomed Saurashtra batter, Sheldon Jackson for INR 60 lakh, budding Rajasthan cricketer Abhijeet Tomar for INR 40 lakh, and, Rajasthan quick bowler, Ashok Sharma, for INR 55 lakh whereas, the gamers together with the likes of Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, and, Pratham Singh had been purchased at their authentic base value of INR 20 lakh. The Kolkata Knight Riders would now be wanting ahead to rebuilding their new squad and making an amazing influence within the fifteenth version of the marquee match as they eye a 3rd IPL crown after faltering on the ultimate hurdle final 12 months.

Final Squad of Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Nabi, Aman Khan