KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer buys new Mercedes SUV worth Rs 2.45 crore; check out the pictures here – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

It is a well known incontrovertible fact that Shreyas Iyer is a large vehicle fan and owns some tremendous machines just like the Audi RS5 and the Lamborghini Huracan supercar. Looks just like the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has added a brand new automobile to his assortment – a model new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV.

The right-handed batter introduced the highest variant of the German model’s G-wagon sequence at a whopping worth of Rs 2.45 crore. The uber cool car can go from from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Iyer could be seen posing along with his model new SUV in an image shared by Mumbai’s Landmark Cars, a distinguished supplier of the German carmaker.

Have a have a look at the put up here.

The supplier congratulated the cricketer on his new buy and welcomed him to the Star household. “Congratulations to Indian cricketer Mr. Shreyas Iyer for driving home a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63, the Star that uploads the legacy with unsurpassed off-road and on-road capabilities and a distinctive, timeless design!” the put up stated.

Shreyas Iyer will probably be taking to the sphere within the five-match T20I series towards South Africa. The thrilling sequence will probably be performed in India. The first T20I is about to happen in New Delhi on 9 June, adopted by fixtures in Cuttack on 12 June, Visakhapatnam on 14 June, Rajkot on 17 June and Bengaluru on 19 June. KL Rahul will lead the Indian facet as star batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma usually are not a part of the 18-member squad.

Coming to Iyer’s stint as KKR skipper, the group completed on the seventh spot of the factors desk in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After an incredible begin to the event, the Kolkata-based franchise gained solely 6 out of 14 contests and was knocked out within the league stage. Iyer himself scored 401 runs in 14 encounters at a strike fee of 134.56 and was one of many key gamers of the facet.

