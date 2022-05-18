KKR vs LSG, IPL 2022 preview: Lucknow hope to seal playoff spot, complete season double over Kolkata – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will hope to lastly get a ‘Q’ in opposition to their title on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 factors desk after they tackle the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Debutants LSG had, for the longest time, discovered themselves on the second spot, often surging previous Gujarat Titans to the highest. On Sunday, nonetheless, they conceded the No 2 spot to the Rajasthan Royals following a 24-run loss on the Brabourne Stadium. They can return to their outdated place, and in addition affirm their qualification for the playoffs ought to they emerge winners on Wednesday.

They will, nonetheless, must kind out the problems of their batting order that was the primary trigger behind their defeats of their final two outings, which prompted them to drop a spot within the rankings. LSG have been bundled out for a lowly 82 whereas chasing 145 in opposition to GT, and have been restricted to 154 after being set 179 to win by RR.

Kolkata’s hopes of ending within the prime 4 are very slim given they at present sit on the sixth place with 12 factors in hand and their outing in opposition to Lucknow is their last league recreation of the season.

A win on Wednesday will deliver them stage on factors with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore and whereas they’re anticipated to complete forward of RCB given the latter’s abysmal Net Run Rate, they will must hope DC find yourself dropping to Mumbai Indians, or win, however by not too large a margin.

Lucknow had outplayed Kolkata the final time these two sides met, on 7 May in Pune, with Shreyas Iyer’s males getting bundled out for 101 after being set 177 to win. Lucknow will search inspiration from this efficiency after they take to the sphere on Wednesday, hoping to finish a season double in opposition to the two-time champions.

Star Watch

Andre Russell: The big-hitting Jamaican has been among the many greatest entertainers this season, scoring 330 runs at a mean of 41.25 with a blistering strike price of 182.32, making him a prized scalp within the eyes of the LSG assault. What’s extra, he has been simply as efficient with the ball this 12 months, gathering 17 wickets at a mean of 13.71, discovering himself within the Top 10 within the bowling charts. Russell performed a central function within the workforce’s dominant victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday with an unbeaten 49 in addition to a haul of three/22.

KL Rahul: The Lucknow skipper has performed a positive job as a captain in his franchise’ debut season, however his kind with the bat of their current outings shall be a trigger for fear. Rahul was at one level competing with RR’s Jos Buttler for the Orange Cap, scoring two unbeaten 103s together with a few half-centuries; his scores in Lucknow’s final three outings although have learn 0, 8 and 10, which little question places stress on the remainder of the batting lineup. Rahul is due a giant rating, and he’ll hope to regain his kind within the enterprise finish of the event and hopefully produce a knock that clinches a playoff spot for his aspect.

Uncapped Watch

Rinku Singh: Aligarh’s Rinku has positively made an affect for the Knight Riders as a middle-order batter this season, along with his unbeaten 42 in a profitable chase in opposition to RR being his standout efficiency. He has scored 134 runs to date this season at a mean of 33.5 and a strike price of 131.37 and might play each the second fiddle when the likes of Russell tee off, or take cost himself. And the workforce will certainly look in direction of him ought to the top-order fail to fireside on Wednesday.

Mohsin Khan: Khan has been having fairly the debut season to date, and is among the many most spectacular children to have emerged within the fifteenth version of the league, with 10 wickets to his title from seven outings at a mean of 15.20 and an financial system only a shade above the six-an-over mark. Khan was having a great run with the ball stretching 5 video games till going wicketless for 43 runs in opposition to Rajasthan, a efficiency from which he’ll hope to bounce again on Wednesday.

Quotes

“If you look at our team we have a lot of match-winners, match-winners in the sense that they go and play their role in that particular moment. Be it only three-four overs remaining or in the PowerPlay, it’s only about doing your role and sticking to it”

— KL Rahul on the workforce’s batting order after the defeat to RR

“Each and each participant takes it properly, they usually have put of their finest efforts. The win was complete, and after I spoke to the gamers, they have been pumped as much as win the sport right this moment”

— Shreyas Iyer after KKR’s win over SRH

