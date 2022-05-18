KL Rahul becomes first Indian batter to cross 500-run mark for fifth straight IPL season | Cricket News – Times of India

500 runs in IPL for @klrahul for the fifth straight season. Becomes the primary Indian participant to attain this feat.… https://t.co/wbQP8ipZtu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1652885732000

NAVI MUMBAI: KL Rahul on Wednesday crossed the milestone of 500 runs in an IPL season for the fifth consecutive time.With this achievement, he grew to become the primary Indian batter to cross the 500-run mark for the fifth straight IPL season.The trendy right-handed opener achieved this feat throughout match quantity 66 of the continued Indian Premier League 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders right here on the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.“500 runs in IPL for @klrahul for the fifth straight season. Becomes the first Indian player to achieve this feat,” IPL tweeted.

Rahul who used to play for Punjab Kings piled up 659 runs in IPL 2018. In 2019, Rahul got here near the 600-run mark and completed with 593 runs.

In IPL 2020, performed in UAE, PBKS skipper Rahul gained the Orange Cap for ending with a tally of 670 runs. In IPL 2021, Rahul amassed 616 runs in 13 matches.

LSG skipper KL Rahul performed a useful inning of 68*, whereas fellow opener Quinton De Kock blasted an unbeaten century to assist the IPL debutants attain the formidable whole of 210 with out shedding any wickets in opposition to KKR.