KL Rahul: ‘Time to transform our white-ball cricket’
“I’d rather have a longer run as a successful captain and leader, than start off with something big and then go downwards”
The defeat prompted Rahul to say that it was time for India to change issues in how they play white-ball cricket, whereas describing the staff as a piece in progress.
“There were massive learnings,” Rahul instructed India Today. “We are at a stage right now where we have World Cups as the focus. We are working towards certain things. We are working towards getting better as a team and learning.
“I really feel like we have performed some actually good cricket during the last 4 or 5 years, however it is usually time for somewhat little bit of… for us to get higher and remodel our white-ball cricket. And that is been the chat. I do not use that an excuse for not successful, however we’re a piece in progress as a staff.”
“For me it was my first time as main. It was nice, really – there’s a lot you study from losses and losses make you a lot stronger than beginning off with victories,” Rahul said.
This opened the doors for Rahul’s return to the Test side at a time when he thought a comeback was unlikely. Until then, he had been pencilled in as a middle order batting option. He ended the series with 315 runs in four Tests, second-most for India on tour, and hasn’t looked back since.
“My profession has all the time been that means: I’ve all the time received issues slowly,” he said. “I’ve all the time needed to begin with a punch or successful. It occurred with me with my Test profession. It occurred with how my journey as a cricketer has gone – it has all the time been a sluggish and regular factor. So I’m fairly assured my captaincy additionally might be related.”
“I’d somewhat have an extended run as a profitable captain and chief, than begin off with one thing large after which go downwards.”
KL Rahul
“I’m fairly assured in my management abilities and I do know that I can deliver one of the best out of the gamers and I do know I can do the job for the staff, for the nation, for my franchise,” he said. “I’m not somebody who judges myself primarily based on the outcomes. There are sure packing containers that I have to tick as a pacesetter and if I’m doing all of these issues and if my staff is proud of how I’m main them, that is an important factor.
“And that’s what matters to me. And I know eventually the results will follow as well and the success will stay there for longer. I’d rather have a longer run as a successful captain and leader, than start off with something big and then go downwards. Fingers crossed. Hopefully, the best is yet to come.”
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo