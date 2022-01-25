KL Rahul: ‘Time to transform our white-ball cricket’

“I’d rather have a longer run as a successful captain and leader, than start off with something big and then go downwards”

The previous week has been bittersweet for KL Rahul . He grew to become the joint-highest paid player in IPL history when Lucknow Supergiants signed him for INR 17 crore, but additionally captained India to the unsuitable finish of a 3-0 sweep, away in South Africa. His personal contributions in sequence had been scores of 12, 55 and 9.

The defeat prompted Rahul to say that it was time for India to change issues in how they play white-ball cricket, whereas describing the staff as a piece in progress.

“There were massive learnings,” Rahul instructed India Today. “We are at a stage right now where we have World Cups as the focus. We are working towards certain things. We are working towards getting better as a team and learning.

“I really feel like we have performed some actually good cricket during the last 4 or 5 years, however it is usually time for somewhat little bit of… for us to get higher and remodel our white-ball cricket. And that is been the chat. I do not use that an excuse for not successful, however we’re a piece in progress as a staff.”

In a sense, the South Africa tour was a first for Rahul on a number of fronts. He had never captained a team in List A cricket previously and outside of Punjab Kings in the IPL, he had captained in only a solitary first-class game across formats, when he led India A against England Lions in January 2019. At the end of the South Africa tour, he had led India in a Test match, and in three ODIs.

“For me it was my first time as main. It was nice, really – there’s a lot you study from losses and losses make you a lot stronger than beginning off with victories,” Rahul said.

Rahul likened his captaincy journey to his Test career: “sluggish and regular.” He started off in the middle order on the Australia tour of 2014-15, but it wasn’t until 2016-17 that he nailed down a permanent spot. Then between 2018-2020, he hit another ough patch and found himself out, before concussion ruled Mayank Agarwal out of the first England Test earlier in the year.

This opened the doors for Rahul’s return to the Test side at a time when he thought a comeback was unlikely. Until then, he had been pencilled in as a middle order batting option. He ended the series with 315 runs in four Tests, second-most for India on tour, and hasn’t looked back since.

“My profession has all the time been that means: I’ve all the time received issues slowly,” he said. “I’ve all the time needed to begin with a punch or successful. It occurred with me with my Test profession. It occurred with how my journey as a cricketer has gone – it has all the time been a sluggish and regular factor. So I’m fairly assured my captaincy additionally might be related.”

“I’d somewhat have an extended run as a profitable captain and chief, than begin off with one thing large after which go downwards.” KL Rahul

With Virat Kohli having resigned from Test captaincy , India are on the lookout for a new full-time captain. There is Rohit Sharma and, of course, Rahul, while some believe Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant could also be in contention. That tricky decision is for the selectors to make, but Rahul, now a veteran of 43 Tests, is quietly confident in his abilities.

“I’m fairly assured in my management abilities and I do know that I can deliver one of the best out of the gamers and I do know I can do the job for the staff, for the nation, for my franchise,” he said. “I’m not somebody who judges myself primarily based on the outcomes. There are sure packing containers that I have to tick as a pacesetter and if I’m doing all of these issues and if my staff is proud of how I’m main them, that is an important factor.

“And that’s what matters to me. And I know eventually the results will follow as well and the success will stay there for longer. I’d rather have a longer run as a successful captain and leader, than start off with something big and then go downwards. Fingers crossed. Hopefully, the best is yet to come.”