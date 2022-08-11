KL Rahul to lead India on tour of Zimbabwe – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India batter KL Rahul is about to guide the facet within the upcoming three-match ODI collection towards Zimbabwe away from residence.

“The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy,” a BCCI assertion stated.

The right-handed batter had been out of motion for fairly a while as a result of damage adopted by a bout with COVID-19.

The Men in Blue will play Zimbabwe in three ODIs scheduled to start on 18th August, 2022 in Harare. The second and third matches might be held on the similar venue on twentieth August and twenty second August respectively.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan was slated to guide the facet however with common vice-captain Rahul obtainable for the choice, the latter is about to take over the captaincy baton. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been some distinguished names who have been rested for the tour.

Squad: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar

