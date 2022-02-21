KL Rahul’s fitness issues would be sweating Lucknow Super Giants: Aakash Chopra

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is lower than two months away and all 10 franchises could be gearing up for the gala match. Lucknow Super Giants, one of many two new franchises, shall be a crew to be careful for as they fashioned a formidable squad on the mega public sale earlier this month. However, health problems with their skipper KL Rahul is one thing that may fear the crew administration.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has the same opinion. Rahul sustained a hamstring damage whereas fielding throughout the second ODI towards West Indies earlier this month. He subsequently acquired dominated out for the third ODI and the succeeding T20I collection. He isn’t part of India’s upcoming T20I and Test collection towards Sri Lanka both.

Notably, all-rounder Washington Sundar has additionally been preventing with accidents these days. While he sustained a fracture in his finger forward of the second leg of IPL 2021, he additionally contracted COVID-19 twice. Although he performed the ODI collection towards West Indies, he needed to give the T20I leg a miss.

There is a matter with KL Rahul’s health: Aakash Chopra

“KL Rahul and Washington Sundar have been ruled out for the entire Sri Lankan tour. The questions do come up. There is an issue with KL Rahul’s fitness and Lucknow must be sweating. For Washington Sundar, it’s been so long and an off-spinner getting injured so often?” stated Chopra on his YouTube channel.

“He had Covid then got injured, then again injured – we haven’t seen him play in the last eight months. He got injured before the T20 World Cup and since we have hardly seen him play – just a couple of matches here and there. Now he’s disappeared from the scene again and has picked up a long-term injury,” he added.

Notably, the Lucknow-based franchise picked KL Rahul for a whooping INR 17 crore within the draft forward of the public sale. As was sensational for Punjab Kings within the final 4 seasons, expectations are sky excessive from him. Hence, the franchise would need Rahul to get match forward of the season.