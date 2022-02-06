‘KL still takes screenshots from that game’ – Virat Kohli on why IPL 2016 final loss was heartbreaking

Virat Kohli has been related to the Royal Challengers Bangalore ever for the reason that inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 and has additionally led them for 9 seasons from 2013 to 2021. Under his captaincy, RCB had made the playoffs thrice and a closing look as nicely. The Bengaluru-based franchise had certified for his or her third closing within the 2016 season the place they went right down to southern rivals Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Recalling that closing, Kohli has stated that the present Indian limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul who was a member of the squad again then sends screenshots from the highlights bundle of the match which nonetheless hurts him thus far. The batting megastar was within the type of his life within the 2016 version having amassed 973 runs which remains to be a person batting report within the match historical past and whereas he went on to win the Orange Cap, the largest prize eluded him that 12 months.

The 2016 IPL closing loss nonetheless hurts to this date, says Virat Kohli

“I felt like it was written. How can the final be in Bangalore and we play a season like that, we play that kind of a game where we are 100-something without a wicket in 9 overs and then” (we collapse), stated Kohli whereas talking on the RCB Podcast.

“To this date, when there is a highlight package coming on Star of that game, KL takes screenshots from that game and says it still hurts. And it does. You’d think about the game every now and then and how there were dejected faces in that amazing setup we had done for the post-victory celebration. It was such a huge setup and we were sat there thinking we gave our everything,” he added.

Coming again to the competition, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner received a vital toss and elected to bat first. The skipper himself led from the entrance with a quickfire 38-ball 69 and with some important contributions from the middle-order batters Yuvraj Singh (38) and Ben Cutting (39*), SRH posted a mammoth whole of 208/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, openers Kohli and Chris Gayle didn’t let the scoreboard stress distract them as they took the Hyderabad bowlers to the cleaners with some pleasant strokes and added 114 for the primary wicket earlier than the latter was dismissed. The former skipper saved his workforce within the hunt however, when he was castled by left-arm pacer Barinder Sran for 54, RCB suffered a middle-order collapse and ended up simply 9 runs in need of the goal.