Klaveness elected NFF president in Norway | Inside UEFA

The 40-year-old former Norwegian nationwide crew participant’s election by acclamation is a key second within the yr that marks the NFF’s one hundred and twentieth anniversary.

“I thank you very much for your trust,” she instructed the NFF meeting. “I accept the responsibility, and enter the role with curiosity and great humility. I have a lot to learn, and I have great respect for my predecessors.”

Much revered

Klaveness has a grasp’s diploma in legislation, and has labored as a lawyer, an assistant choose within the district courtroom of Oslo and a particular advisor within the National Bank of Norway. During her profession as a footballer, she received 73 caps for Norway as a midfielder and ahead between 2002 and 2011, taking part in within the crew that completed UEFA Women’s EURO runners-up in 2005. She additionally helped Swedish membership Umeå to achieve the ultimate of the UEFA Women’s Cup, the forerunner to the UEFA Women’s Champions League, in 2007.

In 2018, she turned the NFF’s director of elite soccer, incomes appreciable respect within the Norwegian home sport’s elite and grassroots ranges, and was a participant within the 2019-21 version of the UEFA Executive Master for International Players (UEFA MIP) programme that equips former worldwide gamers with skilled abilities to assist them transfer right into a second profession inside soccer organisations.

“I think the most important thing as a leader is that we have a goal to lead us forward. It’s important not only to be able to listen and learn, but also to lead,” mentioned Klaveness.

“We don’t just want to keep things as they are. The mandate I’m given demands that we’re courageous. We must be willing to try and change things, both internationally and nationally.”

Historic achievement

Klaveness takes the helm in Norway on the newest stage of a powerful profession within the sport on and off the sphere, and he or she expressed the hope that she will be able to set an instance to observe for women and girls aspiring to greater than only a taking part in profession in soccer.

“I hope it gives a strong signal, because it’s needed,” she mentioned. “For girls and women to be able to dream the full dream, they have to be able to see that they have career opportunities in football.”

“I feel that I’m stepping into the line of many other leaders, both women and men. Football is the biggest women’s sport in Norway, and it’s not like we are a minority. I’m proud to be able to work together with all those who have already broken the gender barrier.”