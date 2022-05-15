Klopp hails neuroscientists after Cup win

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to neuoroscientists after his Liverpool’s triumphed in one other penalty shoot-out to elevate the FA Cup.

Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties at Wembley on Saturday, defeating the Blues for the second time this season in a cup remaining shoot-out.

The Reds additionally toppled Chelsea 11-10 in February’s Carabao Cup remaining, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher rifling house the successful spot-kick in a shocking set of penalties.

Kostas Tsimikas slotted the sudden-death winner this time round as Liverpool accomplished the set of high titles beneath Klopp.

And the Reds’ German supervisor paid tribute to footballing neuroscientists Neuro11 as the key weapon behind his facet’s penalty acumen.

“In the end we all know penalty shoot-out is a lottery, that’s how it is; but we did it again,” stated Klopp.

“We work together with the company Neuro11, four guys from Germany.

“They obtained involved with us a couple of years in the past. They are neuroscientists they usually stated ‘we will practice penalty taking pictures’.

“We said ‘really? That sounds interesting, come over’. And so this trophy is for them, just like the Carabao Cup was.”