Knicks blow big lead, waste RJ Barrett’s heroics in OT loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES — The Knicks staged a storybook first half, collapsed within the second half, rose from the lifeless to power time beyond regulation and nonetheless misplaced in a rollercoaster contest to the Lakers on Saturday.

RJ Barrett pressured time beyond regulation with a dramatic 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds left and completed with a career-high 36 factors, however the Lakers squeaked out the victory, 122-115, on the newly named Crypto.com Arena.

The Knicks couldn’t steal the thunder from LeBron James’ triple-double return, even after overcoming a second-half nightmare. The Knicks went stone chilly in time beyond regulation — taking pictures simply 2-for-11 — after Barrett, who completed with a game-high 36 factors, introduced them again from an eight-point deficit within the ultimate minutes of regulation.

James, after lacking the final 5 video games with knee points, conveniently got here again for the nationally televised contest towards the staff he likes to torture and rang up a triple-double — 29 factors, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

After pummeling the Lakers within the first half whereas constructing a 21-point lead, with Julius Randle and Barrett dominating, the Knicks fell to items within the third quarter, after they have been outscored 31-13.

LeBron James, who scored 29 factors, appears to be like to make a cross round Mitchell Robinson in the course of the Knicks’ 122-115 time beyond regulation loss to the Lakers. AP

But after falling behind by as many as eight level within the fourth quarter, the Knicks all of a sudden have been alive once more. Malik Monk missed a jumper and the Knicks raced down, with Evan Fournier feeding Barrett, who drilled a game-tying 3-pointer, making it 111-111 with 8.7 seconds left.

With one probability to win it, James missed huge proper on a jumper over Mitchell Robinson and the groups headed to OT.

The disappointing Lakers had all of their Big 3 wholesome and Anthony Davis was a beastly presence in racking up 28 factors and 16 rebounds. Monk crushed the Knicks for 29 factors to make up for a dud recreation by Russell Westbrook (1-for-10).

RJ Barrett, who scored 36 factors, shoots over Anthony Davis in the course of the Knicks’ OT loss. AP

This appeared like it might develop into an announcement win and as a substitute disintegrated into an enormous letdown for the Knicks due to all of the promise they confirmed early within the contest 5 days earlier than the commerce deadline.

They fell a season-worst 5 video games beneath .500 at 24-29 in kicking off a make-or-break western journey.

Randle completed with 32 factors, 16 rebounds and 7 assists. Randle had a shot on the rim blocked by Davis and one other one rejected by James, however a foul was known as.

The second-half collapse was capped when Davis stole a rebound from Robinson and dunked it for a 80-79 lead — the Lakers’ first one — with 4:40 left in third. That capped a 25-7 begin to the second half.

The Knicks trailed 87-84 coming into the fourth quarter after being routed 31-13 within the third.

After Westbrook bricked two free throws with beneath a minute left in regulation, Alec Burks had an opportunity to carry the Knicks to inside one level, however bricked a 3-pointer from the nook with 52.1 seconds left.

It was painful with Randle cooling off after which falling right into a cameraman seated baseline. Randle got here up clutching his shoulder earlier than taking pictures free throws. He later received a technical foul for shouting from the bench with 28.9 seconds left within the third quarter.

Randle and Barrett performed with ferocity within the explosive first half in scoring 20 and 21 factors, respectively, however quieted down after intermission.

The Knicks notched a season-high for factors in a primary quarter with 41. They staked themselves to a 71-56 lead at halftime. They led 11-0 initially and stored it up all half.

Barrett was good within the first quarter by racking up 17 factors, mixing it up with 3s and spinning, highly effective drives.

Randle carried the Knicks within the second quarter, highlighted by a fastbreak lefty dunk on Davis after a Westbrook turnover.

Randle completed out the half with a 3-pointer after he preened downcourt, looking at his personal bench and the Lakers’ bench.

James notched 15 factors within the half and received cooking within the second interval. But when the Lakers lower it to 10, the Knicks exploded on an 11-2 run.

Obi Toppin received the run going with a fast-break hoop off a Robinson steal. Barrett barreled in for a driving basket, Randle hit a 3 and the Lakers followers turned surly when Westbrook missed the rim fully on a jumper, triggering boos contained in the famed area on Figueroa Avenue.

Westbrook shot simply 1-for-7 from the sphere to lowlight the Lakers’ first-half displaying. The Knicks have been on hearth, going 9-for-20 on 3-pointers, however they nonetheless missed their free throws (14-for-21).