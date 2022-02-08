Knicks Get Strong Efforts From Randle, Robinson And Barrett, But Lose To Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (CBSNewYork/AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 32 factors, seven rebounds, and 6 assists to steer the Utah Jazz to a 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday evening.

Mitchell additionally had 4 steals to assist rally the Jazz to their third straight win. Bojan Bogdanovic completed with 20 factors. Mike Conley had 18 factors and 7 assists, and Jordan Clarkson scored 16.

Julius Randle scored 30 factors to steer New York. Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 factors, a career-high 21 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Barrett had 23 factors, seven rebounds, and 6 assists, and Evan Fournier had 16 factors because the Knicks misplaced their third straight sport.

The Jazz twice rallied from 12-point deficits and opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run to take a 98-92 lead. Royce O’Neale hit back-to-back 3-pointers — his first baskets of the sport — to cap the run.

New York reduce the deficit to 98-97 following a three-point play by Alec Burks. Mitchell fed Udoka Azubuike and Bogdanovic for baskets to protect the lead for the Jazz. He grabbed an offensive rebound to arrange the primary, and stole the ball to arrange the second.

He capped off a 7-0 run with a three-point play, placing Utah up 105-97 with 1:08 left.

The Jazz constructed a 10-point lead early within the third quarter when Azubuike dunked to place Utah up 68-58. Then the Jazz went chilly on offense, scoring a single basket over a six-minute stretch. Utah missed 13 of 14 photographs and dedicated 5 turnovers in that span, permitting for a run by the Knicks.

New York surged forward behind a 24-2 outburst. Randle capped off the run with back-to-back baskets that gave the Knicks an 82-70 lead. He scored 15 factors within the quarter.

TIP INS

Knicks: Quentin Grimes (left knee soreness) and Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) sat out. … Robinson completed with at the least 20 rebounds for the second time in his NBA profession. … New York had simply 11 bench factors.

Jazz: Rudy Gay (proper knee soreness) and Rudy Gobert (left calf pressure) didn’t play. … Azubuike is averaging 11.7 rebounds over his final three video games. He completed with a career-high 14 boards in opposition to New York and added a career-high three blocks.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

