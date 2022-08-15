Knights investigate footage of Ponga, Mann being escorted out of toilet cubicle

Newcastle have launched an investigation after footage emerged of a safety guard escorting the membership’s co-captain Kalyn Ponga and utility Kurt Mann out of a bathroom cubicle.

In the clip, the safety guard is shocked to see Ponga emerge. Both males depart quietly with their drinks. The video was filmed on Snapchat.

Newcastle informed AAP they have been made conscious of the video on Sunday night time however that they have been nonetheless making an attempt to find out the rationale for the pair’s run-in with safety.

The Knights are not sure when the clip was filmed however Ponga has been sidelined since spherical 19, when he suffered a concussion within the loss to the Sydney Roosters.