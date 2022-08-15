Knights investigate footage of Ponga, Mann being escorted out of toilet cubicle
Newcastle have launched an investigation after footage emerged of a safety guard escorting the membership’s co-captain Kalyn Ponga and utility Kurt Mann out of a bathroom cubicle.
In the clip, the safety guard is shocked to see Ponga emerge. Both males depart quietly with their drinks. The video was filmed on Snapchat.
Newcastle informed AAP they have been made conscious of the video on Sunday night time however that they have been nonetheless making an attempt to find out the rationale for the pair’s run-in with safety.
The Knights are not sure when the clip was filmed however Ponga has been sidelined since spherical 19, when he suffered a concussion within the loss to the Sydney Roosters.
The video started circulating on social media on Sunday shortly after Ponga dominated himself out for the remainder of the season attributable to concussion.
The head knock was Ponga’s third in six weeks and prompted the fullback to seek the advice of a neurologist.
Given the Knights gained’t play within the finals this 12 months, the membership took a cautious strategy to the harm.
“I’d be sweet for the last round but doing no contact for the year, it probably would be a wise thing not to play the last round,” Ponga informed Triple M Newcastle radio.