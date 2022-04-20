Knives, torched car, bloody footprint uncovered

Declan died on the scene. Investigators imagine the killers spent the afternoon of March 13 at Melbourne fast-food shops together with KFC and McDonald’s, and the Riversdale Shopping Centre in Tarneit, within the hours earlier than the assault. Police allege the gang members then travelled in a stolen Mazda hatchback by way of Melbourne’s north earlier than CCTV captured the car travelling east previous a Coburg resort, at 2.20am. The court docket heard additional CCTV footage captured the Mazda “pursuing” the sufferer as he ran earlier than he was attacked about 2.28am. Loading

That identical car was then later seen driving again previous the identical Coburg resort, this time heading west, at 2.38am, court docket paperwork present. The Mazda was later discovered burnt out within the automotive park of the ICMG mosque in Meadow Heights. “There were knives contained in that vehicle at the time of it being engulfed,” Detective Senior Constable Jake Ferguson stated. A second car — a Toyota Orion — has additionally allegedly been linked to the crime. Seized from Hoppers Crossing in current weeks, police stated they discovered closely blood-stained objects of clothes within the glove field. The court docket heard that in twin raids throughout Melbourne’s west final month, police additionally seized numerous objects from the accused teenagers’ houses together with a cell phone.

Police discovered a search historical past on the telephone displaying phrases together with, “does God forgive murder in Islam?”. Loading Detectives additionally believed a bloody footprint discovered on the scene would match with a shoe discovered on the residence of one of many teenagers when a forensic report returned, the court docket heard. Earlier this month, The Age revealed that Declan won’t have been his killers’ “intended target” as police investigated whether the assault stemmed from issues between two gangs. Online taunts posted on social media platforms have since threatened additional violence.