“Know This Was Coming But…”: Andre Russell Reacts To West Indies Coach’s “Can’t Beg” Comment | Cricket News

Soon after West Indies coach Phil Simmons lamented gamers prioritizing taking part in in T20 leagues over representing their international locations, star all-rounder Andre Russell took to Instagram to answer his feedback. “It hurts. There’s no other way to put it. But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their countries. I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available,” Simmons had been quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. Russell took to Instagram to share an image of a information article on Simmons’ feedback and captioned it “I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet!!!”

Russell bookended his caption with clap emojis initially and indignant ones on the finish.

Russell has appered in 67 T20Is and final represented the West Indies within the format within the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Players like Russell and Narine – who has not performed for the Windies since 2019 – are a part of a number of dometic leagues, just like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League and naturally, the Caribbean Premier League.

“Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that’s just how it is,” Phil Simmons had mentioned.

West Indies are at the moment in the course of a T20I sequence in opposition to New Zealand.