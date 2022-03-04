Ko and Yang share LPGA halfway lead

South Koreans Jin Young Ko and Amy Yang are tied for the midway lead within the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore after carding five-under 67s.

World No.1 Ko made 5 birdies in one other flawless spherical on Friday to achieve eight underneath and might be hoping to carry the title on the match generally dubbed “Asia’s major.”

Ko, 26, has recorded 9 top-10 finishes in her final 10 begins, together with 5 wins.

Yang, who was tied for fifth place after the opening day on the Sentosa Golf Club, obtained off to a disappointing begin with a bogey on the third gap.

But she responded with 4 birdies within the subsequent six and added three extra after the flip.

The trio of American Megan Khang, Thai Atthaya Thitikul and Canadian Brooke Henderson have been tied for third place a shot again at seven-under.

Su Oh is the main Australian at 5 underneath after a 70 whereas Minjee Lee (69) is a shot additional again and Hannah Green (69) is tied thirty sixth at one underneath.