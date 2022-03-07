Kochi Tuskers Kerala’s first-ever playing XI in the IPL. Where are they now?

Entering the star-studded event for a lone season in 2011, Kerala lastly had bought a workforce for itself. Named Kochi Tuskers Kerala, the franchise featured a number of the largest names of their squad within the likes of Brendon McCullum, Muttiah Muralitharan, VVS Laxman, Ravindra Jadeja and lots of extra. The workforce completed eighth within the league stage.

Being hosts of their debut match, the Kochi workforce confronted a revamped and new RCB workforce. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, their power-calm pair of McCullum and VVS bought the workforce off to an electrifying begin, scoring 61-0 within the powerplay. The dismissal of each the openers unleashed the center order that struggled to maintain up with the Vettori’s spin and the opposite bowlers.

This restricted them to 161 within the 20 overs. During their bowling innings, Sreesanth opened their wickets account bringing the stadium alive. However, the lack to manage the scoreboard and choose wickets in fast intervals resulted in RCB working away with the sport in a six-wicket victory. While the workforce performed a single season earlier than getting terminated, a whole lot of their gamers both went unsold or featured for various groups from there on.

Let’s have a look at KTK’s first-ever enjoying XI in IPL and the place are they now

1. Brendon McCullum

Brutal but nonchalant, Brendon McCullum opened the innings for the Kochi franchise. This Kiwi wants no introduction. The swashbuckling batter was vicious in his first-ever match of the IPL, hanging each different ball to the boundary, scoring a complete of 158* that match. Muscling the ball into the stands and offering fliers to any workforce he performs for is a typical sight to all of the spectators, each time he steps onto the crease.

In the primary match vs the Bangalore franchise, McCullum took cost from ball three, and there was no wanting again. An influence-packed innings consisting of 4 boundaries and two maximums helped the KTK workforce to an electrical begin within the first half of their batting innings. An error of judgement in his thirty second ball by Dirk Nannes despatched him again to the pavilion scoring 45 at a strike fee of 140.62.

Finishing his profession as one of the crucial profitable captains of the New Zealand workforce, McCullum retired from all types of cricket in August 2019. Beyond his enjoying profession, he took up teaching costs for the Knight Riders franchise in each the IPL and CPL in 2019 and can proceed to educate them within the 2022 IPL season.