Koeman to succeed Van Gaal as Dutch coach

Ronald Koeman is reportedly set to return as Netherlands coach when Louis van Gaal leaves the position after the World Cup in Qatar.

Van Gaal, who has lengthy made it clear he’ll depart after the worldwide soccer showpiece later this 12 months, mentioned final week he was receiving therapy for an aggressive type of prostate most cancers.

Koeman had a profitable two-and-a-half-year spell as nationwide workforce coach earlier than leaving to hitch Barcelona in 2020 and whereas the Royal Dutch Football Association have but to make an announcement, Van Gaal gave him his backing.

“They consulted me, I have a say in that,” Van Gaal advised De Telegraaf.

“It’s not that difficult. A year ago, I was the only coach available who had experience, that now applies to Koeman. He would be a good successor.”

Koeman helped the Netherlands attain the Euro 2020 finals after that they had missed the earlier event and the 2018 World Cup, and likewise to the ultimate of the Nations League, the place they misplaced 1-0 to Portugal.

He left for what he described as his “dream job” at Barcelona in August 2020, having spent a vastly profitable six years on the Camp Nou as a participant.

He was sacked by the Catalan facet in October final 12 months.