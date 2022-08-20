Koenigsegg CC850 debuts with 1,385 hp and a manual gearbox but there’s a catch

It has been twenty years since Swedish producer, Koenigsegg revealed its first automotive, the CC8S. To have a good time the 20th anniversary in addition to the fiftieth birthday of the corporate’s founder, Christian Von Koenigsegg, the producer has revealed its CC850, it’s a homage to the CC8S. Koenigsegg will solely manufacture 50 models of the CC850. The producer claims that the CC850 is constructed to ship probably the most joyful and purest driving expertise.

Powering the CC850 is a 5.0-litre V8 that has been twin-turbocharged. The engine is designed to be probably the most responsive and quickest revving engine. To do that the producer has eliminated the flywheel from the V8 engine. This is identical engine that can also be doing obligation on the Jesko. The engine produces 1,185 hp of max energy and 1,385 Nm of peak torque. On E85 gasoline, the facility output is elevated to 1,385 hp. Just just like the Koenigsegg One:1, the CC850 additionally achieves a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. This signifies that the supercar produces 1,385 hp and has a kerb weight of 1,385 hp.



The gear ratios within the guide mode depends upon the drive mode that the driving force is in.



What makes CC850 particular is its transmission which is the world’s first Engage Shift System (ESS). The ESS permits for various gear ratios relying on the driving mode. The ESS is predicated on Koenigsegg’s Light Speed Transmission, paired with a clutch pedal and a multi-ratio 6-speed guide gearbox that may additionally perform as a 9-speed automated transmission. So, the driving force can select between a correct gated guide gearbox or an automated transmission.

All of that is electrically operated so the clutch pedal is tied to the guide transmission. The driver must function the clutch if she or he needs to vary the gear to guide mode. The automotive will even stall if the driving force bogs the launch. There can also be an automated mode the place the automotive would change the gears itself.

