Koffee With Karan 7 promo: Sidharth Malhotra says Vicky Kaushal had his roka on the show; Karan Johar asks the SOTY actor if he wants to manifest marrying Kiara Advani : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The final episode of Koffee With Karan 7 had some hilarious moments with Sonam Kapoor getting candid to the extent of trolling her brother Arjun Kapoor within the Raksha Bandhan particular. The subsequent episode of the Karan Johar hosted present is the Punjabi Munda particular, the place we get to see two sizzling hunks of the second – Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra showcasing their candour. While this might be Vicky’s first episode after he manifested courting Katrina on the sofa, the host additionally has some feedback about Sid’s life this time and it entails Kiara Advani.

Koffee With Karan 7 promo: Sidharth Malhotra says Vicky Kaushal had his roka on the present; Karan Johar asks the SOTY actor if he needs to manifest marrying Kiara Advani

In the most recent promo that was unveiled, we see Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra bonding over their Punjabi genes, as the eye later shifts to manifestation. When Karan Johar phrases the final episode that includes Vicky as ‘momentous’, Sidharth additional goes on so as to add, “iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (He had his roka here)” For the uninitiated, the final episode that includes Vicky which launched in 2018, featured him talking about Katrina Kaaif and in the identical season Katrina too had spoken about Vicky. The couple tied the knot in December 2021.

The subsequent half options Karan confirming that Sidharth and Kiara courting. He stated, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any wedding plans?” To which the Shershaah actor responds, “I am manifesting today” however earlier than he can full, Karan interrupts including, “That you will marry Kiara Advani.” But when Sid replies to that remark saying ‘Sorry’, Karan goes on to say, “Yeh bada biba munda hai.”

During the Rapid Fire spherical when Vicky is requested about what he misses about being single, his response is “the miss is fortunately now my Missus” and his reply leaves everybody with an ‘aww’ second. The host additionally brings collectively some feedback on the thirst entice pictures of the Punjabi mundas. When one of many remark reads, ‘Vicky Kaushal in shirtless mode, make my ovaries explode,” a witty Sid asks his Koffee companion, “I want to know what Katrina thought of these.” Answering to it, the Uri actor says, “She would be like the lighting is good.” Furthermore, Sidharth also comments that Karan Johar is enjoying these messages more than anyone else.

The final part of the My Glamm quiz round sees the guys talk in sexy and Punjabi accent as the round leaves everyone in splits.

Koffee With Karan 7 premieres on every Thursday at 12am on Disney+Hotstar.

