Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal reveals what he told pandit during his wedding with Katrina Kaif: ‘Jaldi nipta dena please’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Koffee With Karan Season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar has seen quite a few celeb weddings and courting tales on the sofa. In its seventh episode, the conversations round marriages get taken even additional because the newly minted groom Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra take the sofa. The dynamic duo enchant with their charisma, love lives and manifestations that leaves you somewhat drunk on the Sid-Vicky cocktail! On his second look on the present, Vicky arrived as a married man. The actor tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021 after courting for a few years. But, all of it started after she talked about him Koffee With Karan that they’d look good collectively.

Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal reveals what he instructed pandit throughout his marriage ceremony with Katrina Kaif: ‘Jaldi nipta dena please’

During the episode, Vicky recalled how they have been busy with the prep for the marriage, in addition they witnessed the protection in media and the memes that got here alongside. He revealed that that they had a bunch of pals on chats who would share memes and they might chortle about it. He added, “While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi (Please complete the ceremony soon, not more than an hour).”

Karan mentioned, “Maine aap ki prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya (I took full credit for your love story)”. To this, he mentioned, “In reality, what occurred within the final season of this sofa, it was actually my second to know that she is aware of about me. I didn’t know that she knew (I existed).” He revealed they had never met before that.

“So the first time I remember Vicky properly meeting Katrina was at Zoya’s house. For the first time, I saw the ice breaking and both of them were chatting. Even at that point, it was too nascent to know that it was going to anywhere,” Karan revealed.

On the work entrance, Vicky Kaushal will subsequent star in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, a movie with Manushi Chillar for YRF and one other one with Sara Ali Khan and Laxman Utekar. Katrina Kaif, then again, has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Merry Christmas with Sriram Raghavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

