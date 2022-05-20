Kohli 73 keeps RCB in playoff contention
Royal Challengers Bangalore 170 for two (Kohli 73, du Plessis 44, Rashid 2-32 ) beat Gujarat Titans 168 for five (Pandya 62*, Miller 34, Hazlewood 2-39) by eight wickets
Maxwell within the thick of the motion
Maxwell’s first contribution of the night was a spectacular one-handed seize at broad slip to ship again Shubman Gill for 1. Maxwell then bowled two overs within the powerplay, which introduced the wicket of Matthew Wade and price Royal Challengers simply two runs. Wade was visibly peeved at being given out lbw when he had thought he had bottom-edged a sweep onto his pad. He known as for a assessment instantly, however UltraEdge did not detect a spike though some side-on replays recommended a deflection off the bat. So there wasn’t sufficient proof for TV umpire Navdeep Singh to overturn the on-field out name.
Miller and Pandya do the restore job
When du Plessis nailed a direct hit to run-out Wriddhiman Saha within the ninth over, Titans have been 62 for 3. Pandya and David Miller then bought collectively, forging a 61-run fourth-wicket stand. Pandya, specifically, struggled to time the ball on a pitch that provided grip to the slower bowlers. He swung so laborious at Maxwell that he not solely misplaced his form but additionally his grip, with the bat flying over the square-leg area within the tenth over.
As for Miller, he was extra fluent towards spin, taking fingerspinners Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed for 23 off 11 balls. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, the wristspinner, reduce brief Miller’s innings at 34 off 25 balls by pulling off a terrific return catch.
Despite the unavailability of Harshal, Royal Challengers made Pandya work laborious for the big a part of his innings. He wanted 42 balls to get to a half-century. Rashid and Pandya then plundered 34 off the final two overs, bowled by Siddharth Kaul and Josh Hazlewood, however they nonetheless could not attain 170.
The Kohli present
Kohli gave Royal Challengers’ chase a jumpstart, claiming 34 runs of the 55 they hit within the powerplay.
His innings was pure theatre, with the Wankhede crowd proper behind him. He pumped Mohammed Shami over his head for 4 within the third over and usually hit excessive, a departure from his standard cagey strategy within the powerplay.
Fortune was additionally on his facet on Thursday. When Shami discovered some seam motion, the ball didn’t shave the skin edge. And when Hardik Pandya nipped the ball into him and cramped him, the within edge missed the stumps. Kohli additionally bought a reprieve on 16 when Rashid, standing a couple of yards in from the square-leg boundary, dropped a catch.
Kohli’s early assault prompted Titans to hurry Rashid into the assault as early because the fifth over, however Kohli attacked him as effectively. He lofted him over his head for 4 after which rattled up 33-ball fifty in grand fashion, along with his first-ever six off Rashid.
Rashid then returned to the assault to offer Royal Challengers some late jitters. He snagged du Plessis and Kohli in successive overs and virtually added Maxwell to his scalps. He hit the highest of Maxwell’s leg stump, however the bails did not get dislodged. Maxwell was on zero at that time. He walloped an unbeaten 40 off 18 balls to shut out the sport that he had arrange superbly.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo