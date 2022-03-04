Kohli ‘immensely proud’ of captain legacy

Ahead of his one hundredth Test for India, Virat Kohli says he can look again at his stint as captain with delight having instilled a dressing-room tradition which helped the staff obtain memorable victories internationally.

Kohli stepped down as India’s Test captain in January after seven years in cost throughout which he led the staff to the highest of the Test rankings and reached the ultimate of the inaugural World Test Championship final 12 months.

India ended a 71-year drought in Australia once they sealed a maiden collection victory in 2019 they usually led 2-1 in a collection in England final 12 months earlier than the ultimate Test was postponed.

“I’ve had the privilege and the opportunity to create a culture which I think I have set as a leader in the last few years,” Kohli advised BCCI TV forward of the match in opposition to Sri Lanka in Mohali beginning on Friday.

“I clearly remember when I took over Test captaincy, I had this vision … that we needed to play certain kind of cricket and we need to be a certain kind of team in international cricket and we ended up achieving that five years in a row.

“So immensely proud. Just the environment was one thing magical to be part of – you entered the dressing room and also you felt that you could possibly win anyplace and that feeling was so empowering.”

Kohli took over as captain from MS Dhoni in 2014 and won 40 of 68 Tests – more than any other Indian skipper.

Having made his Test debut in 2011, Kohli said he would be nervous when he walks out for his 100th game.

“It feels surreal. I by no means imagined I might play 100 Tests for India,” he said. “I will not lie. There need to be butterflies until the final recreation you play for India.”