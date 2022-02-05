Kokkinakis back in Australia’s Davis Cup squad

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ red-hot Australian summer season has earned him a long-awaited return to Australia’s Davis Cup squad

Thanasi Kokkinakis will return to Australia’s Davis Cup workforce subsequent month, greater than six years after final representing his nation within the workforce competitors.

But Nick Kyrgios, who Kokkinakis gained the Australian Open doubles title with final week, gained’t be a part of the squad that faces Hungary within the Davis Cup qualifier in Sydney on March 4 and 5.

Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and doubles specialists John Peers and Luke Saville, who’s making his Davis Cup debut, spherical out captain Lleyton Hewitt’s workforce.

Finally rid of harm, Kokkinakis will likely be in rivalry for each a singles and doubles spot after additionally claiming his maiden ATP Tour singles title on the Adelaide International earlier than the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old is anticipated to return to the highest 100 subsequent week for the primary time in six years.

Kokkinakis final performed within the Davis Cup in opposition to Great Britain within the 2015 World Group semi-finals, the place he misplaced to Andy Murray however defeated Dan Evans.

“I’m obviously stoked to get the call up from Lleyton. It’s been a long time since I’ve played Davis Cup,” Kokkinakis mentioned.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling putting on those colours and playing for Australia. That atmosphere is unmatched.

“It’s a great reward for the summer I’ve had, for me and my team, and all the hard work I’ve put in.”

Australia’s second-ranked singles participant, James Duckworth, wasn’t thought-about due to a hip harm that required surgical procedure, whereas Australian Open doubles finalists Matt Ebden and Max Purcell had been neglected.

Purcell and Hewitt have a frosty relationship, together with the previous criticising the twin grand slam champion for not telling him through the ATP Cup that he missed out on an Australian Open singles wildcard.

Australia will qualify for the end-of-year Davis Cup Finals if it might probably defeat Hungary, which is led by world No.39 Marton Fucsovics, together with Zsombor Piros, Fabian Marozsan, Mate Valkusz and Peter Fajta.

They met within the 2021 Davis Cup Finals in December, with Australia prevailing 2-1 and de Minaur edging out Fucsovics in a tense three-setter within the No.1 singles.

“All the boys love playing at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. It’s a special place,” Hewitt mentioned.

“So much is on the line for this qualifying tie against Hungary. It gives us the opportunity to go through to the Davis Cup Finals at the end of the year.

“It’s going to be really important to try and keep some of that momentum from the Australian summer – we had some really good results.”

Saville will turn out to be Australia’s 113th Davis Cup participant after taking part in within the ATP Cup the previous two years.

“Playing Davis Cup for Australia, to don the green and gold, has always been a childhood dream of mine,” Saville mentioned.

“To get this opportunity to represent my country on home soil is absolutely incredible.”

Tickets to the Davis Cup qualifier go on sale on Tuesday from midday by way of Ticketmaster.com.au/Davis Cup.

Prices are $29 for adults, $25 for concessions and youngsters are free.