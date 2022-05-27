Kokkinakis finds new Kyrgios in Bublik

Thanasi Kokkinakis guarantees he is not two-timing his buddy – however he is having fun with his new doubles fling on the French Open with a loopy associate who’s much more ‘flarey’ than Nick Kyrgios.

The ‘Special Ks’ have taken a grand slam break after their scene-stealing Australian Open triumph, with Kyrgios deciding to provide the clay-court grind a miss.

But within the absence of his risky buddy, Kokkinakis has teamed up with Alexander Bublik, who Kyrgios has beforehand predicted would finally comply with him as the game’s most unpredictable and entertaining showman.

Although it is so far going swimmingly, with the brand new pair already having edged by way of the primary spherical of the doubles at Roland Garros, Kokkinakis guarantees he and Kyrgios will nonetheless recommence their doubles bromance amid Wimbledon’s strawberries and chill.

“He (Bublik) came up to me and asked me. And I was like, ‘yeah, I don’t think Nick’s playing the French, let’s do it’,” smiled Kokkinakis.

“I had no-one else, and I’d be a bit dog if I said no!”

Kyrgios could also be itching to learn the way his mate’s getting on with out him and with this new doppelganger.

“I got a missed FaceTime call from Nick at 2am the other night! That kind of killed me … I don’t know what it was about. I actually didn’t call him back,” smiled Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios has usually enthused about Bublik, an underarm-serving, monster ace-delivering, outspoken buyer who as soon as stated that he hated tennis.

Er, who does that sound like?

And Kokkinakis, who’s searching for a great run within the doubles after his first-round exit to Albert Ramos-Vinolas, can see the similarities with “the big fella”.

“Different partner, kind of similar, but different,” he says of Bublik.

“We’re not expecting much. It’s a bit shaky at times, but it’s fun. Who knows? It’s a bonus. If we win, great; if I lose, I’m on the grass.”

The similarities? “He (Bublik) pulled out an underarm serve, one of the best I’ve ever seen actually. He also hit a shocker.

“Both clearly are actually flarey, each actual large first serves.

“It sounds crazy, but Nick’s actually a little bit more focused! Maybe that’s because we played in Australia.

“Believe it or not, Nick truly dials in as a lot as I’ve ever seen. Alex is a bit cold and hot, an actual proficient participant, so we’ll see what occurs.”

Referring to the 24-year-old Kazakh, Kyrgios recently told the New York Times that it was “good to see one other man like that type of take my place, after I do finally go.

“‘Thank God Kyrgios is gone? You’re going to have to deal with Bublik now. That’s just the way it’s going to be.”

Meanwhile, Kokkinakis may supply little however a sigh of faint amusement when requested concerning the newest social media spat between Kyrgios and his outdated sparring associate Bernard Tomic.

“I dunno, it’s a bit of a mess between those two but I’ll let ’em figure it out – I don’t think it’s that serious,” he stated.

“I honestly don’t think they care that much, it’s just something to do.”