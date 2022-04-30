Koko the cockatoo loves car surfing. Video shows him enjoying a ride

A video of a bird having fun with automotive browsing has changed into a supply of pleasure for a lot of on Instagram. The clip reveals the pleased chook having fun with itself whereas on a automotive journey. It is a kind of movies that will depart you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was initially posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the chook named Koko. It, nonetheless, captured folks’s consideration after being re-shared on the official Instagram web page as part of their weekly collection the place they submit lovable – and at occasions hilarious – movies of various pets.

“Bird of paradise. Meet Koko (@kokomauihawaii), a citron cockatoo who loves car surfing on Maui roads. ‘Koko has been flying outdoors daily, for years,’ says his human Gera. ‘He’s very natural at it and maintains complete authority over the wind in that environment’,” Instagram wrote whereas posting the video.

Take a take a look at the video to see the chook automotive browsing:

The video has been posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shard, the clip has gathered greater than 5.5 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback. Some couldn’t cease saying how a lot they beloved the video.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram person. “Beautiful,” posted one other. “I like this,” shared a 3rd. “Nice,” commented a fourth. “That’s a rocking bird,” expressed a fifth. There have been many who expressed their reactions by sharing coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?