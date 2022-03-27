Kolkata beat holders Chennai as IPL starts

The expanded Indian Premier League (IPL) has been launched with a shock as Kolkata Knight Riders beat champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets within the event opener.

Asked to bat on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 ultimate, Chennai suffered early blows and rode Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s unbeaten 50 to a below-par 5-131.

Twice champions Kolkata reached the goal with 9 balls to spare of their first match underneath Shreyas Iyer, who has changed Eoin Morgan because the captain.

The recreation marked IPL’s homecoming after the whole 2020 version and second half of final 12 months’s league had been performed within the United Arab Emirates whereas India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans had been again within the stadium, albeit at a 25% capability, however there was no run-feast ready for them on the Wankhede Stadium.

For Kolkata, Umesh Yadav started with a no ball however quickly made amends with double strikes to rattle Chennai’s high order.

Former Chennai captain Dhoni and incumbent Ravindra Jadeja, who made 26 not out, arrested the slide however the four-time champions nonetheless fell properly in need of the 150-mark.

Kolkata, in distinction, received off to a rollicking begin with Ajinkya Rahane (44) main their chase.

Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets, celebrating the dismissals with a bit jig, and Mitchell Santner denied Rahane his fifty however Kolkata’s victory was by no means doubtful.

After Sam Billings (25) departed, Iyer, who made 20 not out, stayed put to hit the profitable runs on his Kolkata debut.

The fifteenth version of the world’s richest Twenty20 league is a 10-team affair with Ahmedabad and Lucknow paying a mixed $US1.7 billion ($A2.3 billion) to enter the competitors.

The event’s most profitable workforce Mumbai Indians, led by India captain Rohit Sharma, will start their bid for a sixth IPL title towards Delhi Capitals on Sunday.