Kolkata Knight Riders’ Shreyas Iyer sings Hey There Delilah in this viral video

The Indian Premier League, or IPL, has been happening in full swing since March 26 and can go on until May 29. And in the middle of this cricket league, the a number of groups that participate in it have been fairly energetic on their social media handles to maintain their supporters engaged. Just like this one video that has been shared by the official Instagram web page of Kolkata Knight Riders and gone viral.

The video includes Shreyas Iyer who’s the skipper of this IPL staff. The proficient cricketer may be seen singing the evergreen track by Plain White T’s – Hey There Delilah. He may be seen having a very good time as he strikes the best chords and includes everybody current within the room with him. The video has clearly gone viral for all the best causes.

This video has been shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on their official Instagram web page with a caption that reads, “The one where Skipper Shreyas sings Hey there Delilah!” The caption is full with the emoji of a face with starry-eyes. It additionally tags Shreyas Iyer and is full with a couple of hashtags like #KKRHaiTaiyaar and #IPL2022.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram two days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease praising this multi-talented cricketer. It has additionally obtained greater than 3.6 lakh views on it to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “All in all, a talented person.” “Singer Shreyas, skippers Shreyas,” reads one other remark, accompanied by purple coronary heart emojis. A 3rd remark reads, “OMG, his voice.”

What are your ideas on this video that includes Shreyas Iyer that was shared on Instagram by Kolkata Knight Riders?