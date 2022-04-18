Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine wants to finish his IPL career in ‘KKR colours’, plays record 150th game for the franchise | Cricket News – Times of India

The Man. The Myth. The Legend. 🙌#SunilNarine #KKRHaiTaiyaar #RRvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/vgWTW9k8AA — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1650289183000

MUMBAI: Spinner Sunil Narine , who has accomplished ten years with the Kolkata Knight Riders and is enjoying his report one hundred and fiftieth recreation for the franchise towards Rajasthan Royals on Monday, stated that he desires to complete his IPL profession at KKR The 33-year-old, who grew to become probably the most capped participant for KKR total, was signed by the Kolkata franchise within the 2012 version of the league. After finishing 10 years with Kolkata, the spinner expressed his want to complete his Indian Premier League profession in KKR colors.“Yeah I have always told Venky Mysore , CEO, that hopefully, I don’t play for any other franchise, I have loved my stay at KKR. So, hopefully, I start and finish here. I think it’s a great achievement. You don’t see many overseas players stay with one franchise. Luckily, I am one of them and hopefully, I can continue to be with them in the future,” Sunil Narine was quoted as saying by KKR’s official web site.

Narain hoped that he shall be roped in as a bowling coach of the staff as soon as he ends his enjoying profession. In this IPL version, Narain has bagged 4 wickets for KKR in six video games.

“It’s a long journey, 150 games and continuing. My aspirations are to finish the IPL in KKR colours and hopefully after my playing career, I can join the team as a bowling coach because I have been doing so much of bowling and learning about the action in terms of what helps and what doesn’t. I think I want to give back and hopefully, the door is open,” he added.

Narine was retained by the KKR franchise forward of this 12 months’s mega public sale, and within the six matches of the 2022 season of the IPL thus far, even when the wicket tally of his title is fairly low in accordance with his requirements, he has stored issues tight with an economic system of 5 runs per over.