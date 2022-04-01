Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell fire KKR to big win over PBKS | Cricket News – Times of India

PERSISTENCE. RESILIENCE. DOMINANCE. 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/axcYImDqkg — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1648833756000

It was speculated to be a straight ahead chase however Rahul Chahar raised Punjab’s hopes with a double wicket maiden to decreased KKR to 51 for 4.

As it happened

However, Russell (70 not out off 31 balls) got here out within the center and altered the sport along with his barrage of sixes, eight in complete, to make it a cakewalk in simply 14.3 overs. He smashed three sixes off Odean Smith in an over that went for 30 runs.

A thumping win for @KKRiders 💪 💪The @ShreyasIyer15 -led unit returns to profitable methods as they beat #PBKS by 6⃣wic… https://t.co/ozb10GPLFC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648834181000

No rope is lengthy sufficient when Russell goes all weapons blazing and he was in that sort of zone on Friday evening. The Jamaican dasher fittingly ended the sport with a few sixes off Liam Livingtsone’s pleasant leg-breaks.

It was KKR’s second win in three video games whereas Punjab suffered their first lack of the season after the win over RCB.

Milestone 🚨 – 4000 and counting for @ajinkyarahane88 👏👏He is the the twelfth batter to attain 4k runs in #TATAIPLLi… https://t.co/IBzEVuEyzb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1648828919000

Earlier, KKR bowlers stifled a power-laden Punjab Kings batting line-up.

With heavy dew setting in later half of the video games, fielding first has turn into a no brainer this IPL and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer referred to as it proper on the toss.

Punjab, which had efficiently chased 200 plus of their opening recreation, loved a superb powerplay that yielded 62 for 3 in six overs.

Veteran pacer Umesh, who has been proving his critics improper this season., as soon as once more offered the breakthrough early within the recreation, eradicating opposition skipper Mayank Agarwal, who was discovered plumb in entrance after lacking a quite straight and full supply within the first over of the match.

This is an Umesh Yadav appreciation tweet 😍4-1-23-4 – Figures we aren’t forgetting for an extended very long time.… https://t.co/OBxdno8Mak — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1648826581000

Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31 off 9) who had produced a match-winning knock within the first recreation, appeared in sensational contact on the Wankhede Stadium.

In his transient keep within the center, the top-order batter hammered three fours and as many sixes, principally in direction of the mid-wicket area, leaving the spectators in awe.

His breathtaking effort was maybe the lone shiny in an in any other case underwhelming innings.

Iyer impressed along with his management. He introduced again Umesh within the center overs to make sure there was no fightback from Punjab. He additionally employed a slip within the fifteenth over and was rewarded for that with the wicket of Rahul Chahar.

His new ball associate Tim Southee and KKR’s retained spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine have been additionally too good for the Punjab batters.

Livingstone (19 off 16) might convert his begin whereas India U-19 star Raj Angad Bawa discovered the going powerful for the second recreation in a row.

Kagisa Rabada (25 off 16), enjoying his first recreation of the seasons, saved Punjab the blushes by getting a lot wanted boundaries to take the whole near 140.