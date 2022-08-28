Kolkata’s Popular Restaurant- Chowman Now Serving Authentic Chinese Food in Delhi-NCR

After Indian meals, if there’s one delicacies that we’ve got adopted as our personal is Chinese. After profitable hearts in Kolkata and Bengaluru, the favored Chinese restaurant chain- Chowman has now stepped its foot in Delhi with its first two retailers in East of Kailash & Noida. Chowman is credited for bringing the genuine Asian flavors from China to our nation. Embraced with a comfy arrange emulating high quality arts and decors imported from China, Chowman is providing the right ethos of historical rustic China. The dine in retailers additionally has the Chowman’s signature decor with pink and black shade scheme surrounded by low lighting together with the bronze Buddha statute, pots and bells are thoughtfully put collectively for a soothing ambiance.

With over 600 + gadgets, handpicked and reinvented from the land of Orients, there’s something for everybody within the menu. Chowman gives a lavish unfold of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies to match each style bud.

I occurred to go to the Chowman outlet in East Of Kailash for a pleasant Chinese dinner. I began my meal with Tom Yum Chicken Soup and it was heavenly. With the right mix of refreshing flavours, it was the right dish to work up my urge for food for extra. For Starters, I’ve Chilli Chicken and BBQ Smoked Fish – each had been alright in style however Pepper Garlic Prawns had been merely excellent. The prawns had been cooked simply completely and the sharp taste of garlic complemented them nicely.

Next I’ve Fish In Oster Sauce and Chicken In Black Bean Sauce paired with Chowman’s Special Noodles and Fried Rice, While the noodles and fried rice had been nice in style, I felt the Fish and Chicken had been a bit too heavy. However, the flavors had been proper.

I like to recommend selecting Darsaan with ice cream for dessert. The crispy fried candy noodles paired with chilled ice cream is a drool-worthy delight.

Overall, I had a great expertise in Chowman. Those who like their Chinese meals to be fulfilling, will like this restaurant.

Cost for Two: 899/- + taxes (approx.)

Timing: 12 Noon – 10:30 PM



