Kookaburras sweep NZ in four-Test series

Australia have accomplished a clear sweep of the four-Test males’s hockey collection in opposition to New Zealand with a 3-1 win in Auckland.

The Kookaburras haven’t been crushed by their trans-Tasman rivals since 2016 – a report that by no means regarded like ending on Sunday after they raced to an early three-goal lead.

Dual Olympian Blake Govers obtained the opener within the eleventh minute, with Tom Wickham and Jeremy Hayward then scoring two objectives in as many minutes within the second quarter.

Hayden Phillips pounced on a free ball to register a comfort objective for the hosts within the thirty first minute.

In an encouraging efficiency forward of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the world No.1 ranked Australians scored 19 objectives throughout the four-match collection and conceded simply three.

But the Black Sticks had been no less than capable of hold the guests scoreless within the second half on Sunday.

Govers’ first-quarter strike meant he completed because the collection’ equal-leading scorer alongside teammate Nathan Ephraums with 5 apiece.

Govers now has 100 worldwide objectives in simply 114 video games within the inexperienced and gold.

“I know we’ve won the games, but we have still got a lot out of the series,” mentioned Australian coach Colin Batch.

“It is always good to play another top nation so we are learning a lot from it.”

The Kookaburras shall be short-priced favourites to win a seventh straight Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham.