Kooyong contest turns ugly as Josh Frydenberg ‘misquotes’ opponent’s frail mother-in-law

“Those were her exact words. They are word for word. I said ‘thank you very much’.” Asked earlier on Sunday whether or not it was offensive to attract Ryan’s family members into the marketing campaign, Frydenberg mentioned “absolutely no”. It was “their camp that brought Ted Baillieu’s son into the debate,” Frydenberg mentioned – a reference to former premier Ted Baillieu’s son, who’s a volunteer for Ryan and recommended in an opinion piece that Frydenberg was not a “decent person”. Rob Baillieu, volunteers supervisor for impartial Kooyong candidate Monique Ryan. Credit:Simon Schluter The acrimony comes within the week after Frydenberg’s marketing campaign employed 10 personal safety guards to search out what he claims are Ryan-linked vandals drawing swastikas and Hitler moustaches on his posters, and after Ryan’s marketing campaign reported to the federal police greater than 100 vandalised items of marketing campaign materials. At his launch, Frydenberg warned that Ryan and her Climate 200 backers have been “in bed” with Labor chief Anthony Albanese and invoked Robert Menzies’ “forgotten people”, John Howard’s “battlers” and Scott Morrison’s “quiet Australians” in urging in opposition to an inner-city uprising against the Liberal Party that would ship a “chaotic” hung parliament.

His marketing campaign staff, which is able to spend greater than $2 million in Kooyong, launched new "Keep Josh" billboards on the weekend in a bid to distinguish the Treasurer from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who Frydenberg's camp privately admit is suppressing assist for the Liberals. "If they vote for a so-called independent, they will get Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party," the treasurer mentioned. "This is the choice. And we know the Liberal Party represents the values and ideals of the quiet Australians." The treasurer's voters of Kooyong has been the seat of Liberal royalty. Former prime minister Robert Menzies held the voters – in Melbourne's interior east – for 32 years. Former opposition chief Andrew Peacock was additionally a member for Kooyong. Former prime minister John Howard mentioned on Sunday Frydenberg would "win comfortably". Frydenberg, who spoke with out notes, referred to as Climate 200, which has supplied half of Ryan's marketing campaign funding, a "political party" and argued Ryan, who was a Labor Party member between 2007 and 2010, would ship a Labor authorities within the occasion of a hung parliament. He added that this was in opposition to the pursuits of Kooyong voters, who've by no means elected a Labor MP.

"This is the fight of my political life. It will be a very close contest," he mentioned. Ryan mentioned she took nothing without any consideration however was buoyed by "one of the biggest campaigns in Australian political history". The former paediatric neurologist mentioned one in each 30 properties in Kooyong had her poster hanging in entrance of it and 37,500 had been door-knocked by her volunteers. About $1.4 million had been raised from 3000 donors, she mentioned, and her marketing campaign might be topped up with funding from the Climate 200 fundraising automobile run by Simon Holmes a Court. "It continues to build momentum," she mentioned.

Howard mentioned: “I’m confident Josh will win quite comfortably because he’s very sensible and treating it as a serious challenge. People who treat a challenge seriously normally survive”. Howard misplaced his personal seat of Bennelong within the 2007 election that introduced Kevin Rudd to energy. Howard mentioned he needed to talk at Frydenberg’s launch however had a household christening, however mentioned his “close friend” had a particular power and excelled as treasurer. “The intensity of the Treasury portfolio is amazing and he has handled it extremely well. I’ve been very impressed with the way he has superintended the economic argument of the coalition,” he mentioned. Former prime minister John Howard, campaigning for the Liberal Party in his former seat of Bennelong. Credit:Renee Nowytarger “He’s an ideal fit for Kooyong.”