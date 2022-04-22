Korean leaders exchange friendly letters in rare break from tensions
North Korean chief Kim Jong Un has exchanged letters with
outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and thanked him for
making an attempt to enhance relations, state media KCNA reported on Friday,
amid pressure over Pyongyang’s weapons checks, Trend experiences citing Reuters.
The change of letters got here in opposition to a backdrop of strained
cross-border ties since a failed North Korea-U.S. summit in 2019,
and flaring pressure after Pyongyang launched intercontinental
ballistic missiles (ICBMs) final month, breaking a self-imposed 2017
moratorium. learn extra
Moon despatched a letter on Wednesday and promised to proceed to strive
to put a basis for unification based mostly on joint declarations
reached at summits in 2018, regardless of the “difficult situation,” the
North’s official KCNA information company stated.
Moon’s workplace confirmed that he had exchanged “letters of
friendship” with Kim.
In his letter, Moon stated the “era of confrontation” ought to be
overcome with dialogue, and that inter-Korean engagement is now a
activity for the subsequent administration, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee informed a
briefing. Moon additionally expressed hope for the swift resumption of
U.S.-North Korea denuclearisation talks.
Kim stated in his reply on Thursday that their “historic” summits
gave the folks “hope for the future”, and the 2 agreed that ties
would develop if either side “make tireless efforts with hope,” KCNA
reported.
“Kim Jong Un appreciated the pains and energy taken by Moon
Jae-in for the good reason for the nation till the final days of his
time period of workplace,” KCNA stated, including the change of letters was an
“expression of their deep trust.”