Korean leaders exchange friendly letters in rare break from tensions

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un has exchanged letters with

outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in and thanked him for

making an attempt to enhance relations, state media KCNA reported on Friday,

amid pressure over Pyongyang’s weapons checks, Trend experiences citing Reuters.

The change of letters got here in opposition to a backdrop of strained

cross-border ties since a failed North Korea-U.S. summit in 2019,

and flaring pressure after Pyongyang launched intercontinental

ballistic missiles (ICBMs) final month, breaking a self-imposed 2017

moratorium. learn extra

Moon despatched a letter on Wednesday and promised to proceed to strive

to put a basis for unification based mostly on joint declarations

reached at summits in 2018, regardless of the “difficult situation,” the

North’s official KCNA information company stated.

Moon’s workplace confirmed that he had exchanged “letters of

friendship” with Kim.

In his letter, Moon stated the “era of confrontation” ought to be

overcome with dialogue, and that inter-Korean engagement is now a

activity for the subsequent administration, spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee informed a

briefing. Moon additionally expressed hope for the swift resumption of

U.S.-North Korea denuclearisation talks.

Kim stated in his reply on Thursday that their “historic” summits

gave the folks “hope for the future”, and the 2 agreed that ties

would develop if either side “make tireless efforts with hope,” KCNA

reported.

“Kim Jong Un appreciated the pains and energy taken by Moon

Jae-in for the good reason for the nation till the final days of his

time period of workplace,” KCNA stated, including the change of letters was an

“expression of their deep trust.”